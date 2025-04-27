A Cat Named Mischief Has Been Seen All Over a British Town, So People Made A Map To Track His Movements

Animal lovers…this one’s for you!

A woman named Amii posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the adventures of a cat in England named Mischief who has become somewhat of a celebrity for his adventures.

Amii said that locals in Plymouth, England set up a Facebook page to keep track of Mischief’s antics all over town.

She showed viewers photos of Mischief in a mall, a church, at schools, and a variety of other places around Plymouth.

Amii wrote in the video’s caption, “I swear I always see him around my back garden so I have NO IDEA how he finds the time for all of this?? Or how he gets around??”

And, in case anyone was wondering, Mischief does have a loving home, he just likes to enjoy the great outdoors and to be able to strut around town.

Mischief’s owner said, “I have to ground him sometimes when he goes too far, I have to remind him he has a home. He’ll sit peeking out the blinds salty because he can’t go out. I got back from the shop the other day and his whole head was out the kitchen blind.”

More of these kinds of stories, please!

