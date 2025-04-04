Couple’s First Home Offer Was Accepted, But Their Friends Think There’s Room For Four

After their offer on a new house was accepted, a couple excitedly shared the news with friends and family.

But one friend, who’s returning to school, saw an opportunity and asked if he and his wife could move in.

The couple now faces an awkward dilemma before even stepping through the front door.

We got an offer on a house, our friends asked if they can move in My husband and I received the notice that our offer was accepted! We’re super excited and started sharing the news with our close friends and family. One of our friends who is going back to school asked since the timing works out, can him and his wife come live with us during this time.

My gut reaction was to say no because we haven’t even lived in the house and we’d immediately have to share the space with them. They also have not yet shared any specific plans of paying rent, helping with groceries, etc. I would feel like a huge a****** telling them no and having that uncomfortable confrontation, but something tells me as first time homeowners we’d be frustrated If we immediately let them move in when we haven’t settled in ourselves.

Just looking for others opinions on the situation.

