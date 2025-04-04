Customer Was Going To Pick Up Some Chips At The Grocery Store, But After A Little Math Later He Realized They Cost As Much As A Ribeye Steak

Hey, so, groceries are expensive.

Yeah yeah, and the sky is blue, what else is new?

No, but seriously, they’re expensive. Confusingly so.

Look at this video from TikTok user @.johnyc:

“Back at it at the grocery store again,” he begins. “This may be the worst one that I’ve seen yet. Ruffles, cheddar, sour cream. $2.69.”

(Nice?)

“2 1/4 ounces. Which would mean that’s over $16 a pound. Or exactly the same price as a ribeye steak. Here in town it’s like $15.99, maybe $16.99.”

“That’s roughly between 17 and 18 dollars for a pound of a quarter of a single ******* potato. I can guarantee you one full potato is maybe three or four of these bags. Make that make sense? If you break that down, a quarter of a potato times four. Times four, you’re looking at four potatoes for the same price as a ribeye steak.”

“That’s ******* why somebody needs to be making these companies accountable for this ********. That’s crazy.”

Time for a boycott?

Policies are at play here.

Inflation is a THING.

And don’t forget about all that air.

“I forgot you could weigh air” is a comment that I find oddly haunting for some reason.

