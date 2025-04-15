Friend Defended Her Kid’s Constant Stealing, But She Lost A Houseguest And A Friend In The Process

Every time this person visits their friend’s house, they leave with a little less—thanks to a kleptomaniac kid and a mom who waves it off as “just a phase.”

AITAH for not wanting to visit my friend’s house anymore because her daughter keeps stealing from me? I visit my friend and her kids (who I consider my nieces and nephews) about once every three months. Every time I come, I bring them gifts or buy them things while I’m there. This last visit was no different—I gave them a bunch of my old body sprays and lotions from Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. One night, we went to a Dave & Buster’s type of place. My partner and I were playing games, but my friend’s 14-year-old daughter (who has a history of stealing) was glued to my side the whole time.

Throughout the night, she kept asking for money. Her mom even came up to me and warned me, “Don’t let my daughter manipulate you for money.” I gave her $10 but put my foot down after that. Later that night, after stopping at a gas station to grab some snacks and alcohol, I drove back to my friend’s house to hang out for a bit before heading home (I live three hours away). When I finally got home, I realized my alcohol was missing. I messaged my friend, asking her to check if the kids had grabbed the wrong bag, and she responded, “Oh yeah, my daughter brought me your alcohol.”

I know I never took it out of the car, so she had to have taken it from my vehicle. While I’m glad she gave it to her mom, it shouldn’t have been in her possession at all. Fast forward five days, and my partner realizes the bag of prizes we won at Dave & Buster’s (just a bunch of small knickknacks) is missing. We searched everywhere. I messaged my friend again, asking if her daughter might have grabbed it by accident, but at this point, I already had a feeling she took it. My friend is down-to-earth and will try to get to the bottom of things if she knows about them, but AITA for not wanting to visit anymore because of this? Should I message the daughter directly and ask why she keeps taking my things, or should I just let her mom handle it?

I feel really rubbed the wrong way, especially since I’ve been nothing but kind to her. I get that she’s young, but this is a pattern, and I don’t like feeling like my stuff isn’t safe when I visit.

