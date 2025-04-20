Her Friend Asked Her To Watch Her Four Dogs While She’s Out of Town, But They’re On The Outs Because She Didn’t Have Time To Do It

I like to dog sit from time to time for a change of scenery, but two dogs is my limit.

AITA for refusing to watch my friend’s dogs? “I (28yo F) have been friends with “Amy” (29yo F) since childhood. I have watched her dogs for her in the past. Amy used to only have 2 older dogs (1 husky and 1 golden doodle) but recently got 2 new dogs. A 1 year old Pomeranian and a shih tzu puppy. Amy is planning a 2 week trip to Europe with her husband to celebrate their anniversary and see his family in Italy for the first time in the 4 years they have been married. She needed someone who is able to stay at her house during those 2 weeks while watching the dogs. Amy immediately asked me to watch her dogs for her since she trusts me and I’ve watched them for her plenty of times in the past (before she got the 2 new puppies). I told her I was sorry I wouldn’t be able to and initially she said that was fine she could find someone else to watch them instead. Well weeks pass and she still hasn’t found anyone who is able to watch her dogs for her.

She calls me very upset and is begging me to watch them for her. She said if she can’t find anyone she is going to have to cancel the trip. She stated she doesn’t trust sitters on dog watching apps and can’t afford to send them all to the kennels on top of paying for the trip. I told her again that I was very sorry but I wouldn’t be able to do it. I told her I don’t feel comfortable watching 4 dogs at once with one of them being a very young puppy. I know the puppy is going to require a lot of work and have to be let out a lot to use the bathroom. Her house is further from my work than mine and I’m not able to leave during the day to let them out. I don’t think the puppy would be able to be left alone for 9-10 hours a day while I’m at work.

I’m also going through a very stressful time at work right now and often feel completely burnt out at the end of the day. I don’t feel like I’d have the energy to care for 4 dogs at this time. Amy got very upset at me and told me I’m being a bad friend. She told me she is now likely going to have to cancel her trip. She told some of the other girls in our friend group as well and they also agree with her. They all think because I’m not married and don’t have any kids/pets of my own that there is no good reason for me not to watch them. I’m just looking for “excuses” not to help out. I now feel like a bad friend and none of the girls are talking to me. I tried calling Amy again to apologize and she has been ignoring me. AITA?”

