Husband Constantly Makes Financial Decisions Behind His Wife’s Back, So She Tells Him She Wants a Divorce

Trust is the foundation of any marriage—unless, of course, your husband repeatedly goes behind your back, breaks promises, and dismisses your concerns like they’re nothing.

After one final betrayal, this wife decided she was done. But now, she’s being told she’s overreacting.

Read on for the story!

AITA for wanting a divorce after my husband disrespected me and broke a promise he made to me So a little back story: my husband (50 m) and I (47 f) have been together for 12 years and married for 10. He has always had a huge problem with communication. He will go off and do things behind my back without telling me and then when I confront him about it his excuse is always oh I forgot. He tried to finance a motorcycle behind my back, he has gone out and spent hundreds of dollars on things, makes plans and just goes and does whatever without telling me. There are also many other problems in the marriage and he clearly has zero respect for me.

He knows they’re on a strict budget.

So this happened on Friday. I have been trying for a while now to get our credit cards paid off so we can buy a new house. Our forever dream home. He knows this as we have talked about it multiple times. We are on a very strict budget and I pay very close attention to the bills.

Her husband forgot to tell her about another charge.

On Friday I went into the account to pay some bills and I noticed a $50 charge to the church that we attend sometimes. I asked my husband about it and he said that he decided that he wanted to start paying tithes to the church and decided to set up automated withdrawals every week of $50. That’s $200 a month.

We are not members of this church and are just sporadic attendees.

He really should’ve told her first.

I was absolutely furious. My husband doesn’t handle ANY of the finances and has zero idea about our bills. I pay everything and budget things every week. He didn’t say a word to me about doing this and didn’t discuss it with me at all. We just had a huge fight 2 weeks ago about him doing these sort of things behind my back, where he promised me that he wouldn’t do this anymore and he would discuss things with me before doing them.

Time for another huge fight.

When I mentioned that to him he said well yeah I did break a promise but I didn’t mean to. Then he got really nasty with me and has been screaming and cursing at me all day.

I told him that I wanted out of the marriage and that this was the last straw for me. He has been absolutely awful to me all day and is telling me that im making a bigger deal out of this that it is and that I am way overreacting. Yes I’m upset about the money but what I’m more upset about is the fact that he completely disrespected me, broke a promise to me and has somehow decided that im being irrational for being mad about what he did Am I in the wrong here?

A promise broken once is a mistake. A promise broken repeatedly? That’s just who he is. But somehow, she’s the problem for expecting basic respect in a marriage.

Reddit doesn’t agree…

This person says he has absolutely nothing going for him.

This person emphasizes 100%.

And this person says he clearly has NO respect for her.

“Oops, I forgot” only works so many times before it just means “I don’t care.”

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.