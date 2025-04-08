Man’s Ex Wife Wants Him To Watch The Kids More So She Can Go Out On Dates, But This Makes Him Very Uncomfortable

When a couple gets divorced, it’s natural that they’ll eventually start dating again, but what would you do if your ex was rubbing the fact that she was dating in your face?

In today’s story, one man’s ex wants him to watch the kids while she goes out on dates, and he is not okay with this.

Let’s read all the details.

Ex Wife My wife and I have been separated for 5 months, divorce almost final and we don’t really have any major issues. Only problem is I moved out with friends as we didn’t have the combined income to support two houses for the kids. I take both kids to sleepover my parents with me 3 nights a month so she can have a break and do her own thing. I literally do 50% of the parenting literally every day of the week except Fridays, I just take care of them in “her” home.

His ex doesn’t feel like that’s enough.

She started asking me to stay at the house weekend evenings so she can go out, she’s clearly going out on dates while I stay home with the kids. I told her I was not comfortable with this and she needs to get a babysitter if she’s going on dates outside of my scheduled time with the kids. I am giving her the house, still paying the mortgage, and I moved out with friends.

Things will change when he gets his own place.

3 days per week I go to the house, get them ready for school and drop them off, and I pick them up and put them to bed those same days. The 3 overnights a month is all I can do until I get my own place. That will be very soon, just a lot of expenses for me to cover Am I a jerk for drawing this boundary?

He thinks his ex is being very rude.

It’s not fun being inside your own home, watching your ex wife get dolled up for her date, and then waiting for her to come home so I can leave. Isn’t it kind of rude to ask your still husband to provide childcare in your own home so you can go on a date? We aren’t even divorced yet.

She is being quite rude.

She should at least wait until the divorce is finalized, and in the meantime, hire a babysitter.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would say “yes” but what a few conditions.

He needs to get a lawyer.

This person suggests selling the house.

Here’s another vote for getting a lawyer.

He’s being too nice to even consider her suggestion.

Absolutely not.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.