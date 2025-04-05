McDonald’s Customer Caught An Employee Pouring Diet Coke Out Of A Can Instead Of Giving Her A Fountain Drink

If you’re a soda aficionado by any stretch of the imagination, then you probably know that people absolutely LOVE their fountain drinks from McDonald’s.

But next time you order one from Mickey D’s, you might want to double check what you receive.

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why she wasn’t happy after a recent trip to get a Diet Coke.

Rachel showed viewers a McDonald’s cup and said, “This is not what it looks like. It looks like, possibly, a refreshing McDonald’s Diet Coke. It is no such thing.”

She explained, “As I pull up to the window, I witness a cup of ice, and then a can of Diet Coke being cracked open and poured over the ice. And then they put the lid on and they handed it out the window to me.”

Rachel continued, “I didn’t even know what to do. I can go get a can of Diet Coke, that’s not an issue. I’m coming to McDonald’s to get a McDonald’s Diet Coke, and I have now…this?”

Rachel added, “What do I even do with this now? McDonald’s, you wronged me. You wronged me in this, and my Diet Coke girlies out there will understand and be upset with me, I hope. By whatever this monstrosity is.”

She continued, “And with all of the stuff that’s going on in the world right now, I just wanted my simple joy of a Diet Coke from McDonald’s. And I can’t even have that. Apparently, can’t even have that, okay? Hope your day’s going better than mine.”

Rachel then said, “Making my first TikTok ever over this. Felt it was best to get the feelings out of my system.”

Here’s the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer had a lot to say.

This person chimed in.

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Never mess with a customer’s fountain drink!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁