April 17, 2025 at 1:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 836

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Smile, and the universe smiles back
The biker life
Daily grind
Simple chain-making machine
Bees in France produced colored honey after foraging the local M&M factory
Playing fetch with a beluga
Max Fosh shreds a yellow card at the Sidemen Charity Match
Satisfaction
How brain surgeons practice with tiny instruments
Angry bird
Falling in style
Mount Rainier casts shadow across the sky at sunset
Bioluminescent fish are engineered to glow
Grain of sugar balanced on 3 loosely-braided strands of hair
On board with the real-life Aladdin
These mice fighting in London
Freezing temps cause a visual spectacle
A fire rainbow (technically, it’s a circumhorizontal arc)
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Wunderkind Novel, Two Decades Later
Is the ick just a lack of attraction?
A ‘Water Sandwich’ Claims To Ward Off Hangovers — And Doctors Have Thoughts
Why Travelers Should Be Wary of “Airport Theory”
Pancakes That Taste Like Blintzes
Kid Is Mad at Parents for Withholding Medical Info. Are They Wrong?
Take These Steps Now to Protect Your Data From Medusa Ransomware
The ninetysomethings who revolutionized how we think about strength training
16 Dads Who Definitely Didn’t Want That Pet
What’s Lost When the Human Drivers Are Gone?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

