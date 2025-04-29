His Divorce Is Now Final And His Ex Is Trying To Remain Friends, But He Wants To Ghost Her Because Of How She Ended The Relationship

Some people just shouldn’t be friends with their exes.

Or, at least they shouldn’t be friends with CERTAIN exes.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if he’s being a jerk for wanting to divorce his ex now that their divorce is final.

Is he wrong?

Read his story and see what you think.

WIBTAH if I ghosted my ex wife now that divorce is final? “I met a girl on a dating app back in 2013. We started dating exclusively pretty quickly. In 2017 we got engaged and then married in 2018. As far as I knew we were both pretty happy. Things weren’t perfect, but we had fun together, took lots of trips, spent most our time together, etc. Then last May (2024) out of nowhere she gets home from work one day and says she can’t do this anymore and was moving out the next day.

He was shocked.

This was completely out of nowhere and I was pretty devastated. A month or so later we finally had a brief talk about what happened. She basically said she’d been unhappy for years and just hid it because she didn’t wanna hurt me and so instead she just pretended to be happy and didn’t bring up any issues. She also admitted she was wrong in how she handled everything (didn’t bring up issues, didn’t communicate, then just called it quits without trying to work on anything). I went to therapy (still going) and learned and grew a lot. I realized that our marriage wasn’t very good and hadn’t really been a relationship in a while. I came to terms with everything and just wanted it to be over, but she had a ton of issues filing divorce papers.

His luck changed.

In that time I met someone else and am happier than I’ve ever been. But I’ve had to kind of keep it quiet as I remained “friends” with my ex while going through the divorce process because I didn’t want her getting angry or vindictive and try to take half my stuff. We didn’t talk regularly or anything, but we were available to each other in case anything came up and I was civil to her. She would sometimes text me like we were pals and most times id just reply with 1 or 2 words, if at all.

He wants to leave the whole thing in the past.

So cut to yesterday, divorce is finally official. I don’t want anything to do with my ex anymore. I don’t want to be friends or chat or see her or anything. I want to be able to move on with my life and just not have her in it at all. I don’t want to block her number in case there’s an emergency or something, but I’m obviously going to unfriend/unfollow her from all socials. But my question is this… Would I be an ******* if I just ghosted her at this point? Meaning should I just clear her from socials and ignore any non emergency messages, or should I let her know I wanna go no contact unless its an absolute emergency? Part of me just wants to disappear, just completely ghost her. She didn’t have the decency to communicate with me, she just left, so I don’t really feel she deserves anything from me. But on the other hand i wanna be the bigger person and tell her what’s up so she knows for sure we are out of each other’s lives (although you’d think her leaving and filing divorce, and us barely talking for a year would be enough for her to realize I don’t want her in my life).”

He’s ready to leave this part of his life behind…

And who could blame him?

