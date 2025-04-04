What Would You Do If Your Child Went To A Build-A-Bear Birthday Party… But Didn’t Get To Keep The Bear?

Kids’ birthday parties can be a lot of fun, and for many children, taking a group to Build A Bear is a great option.

When this TikToker took her niece to Build A Bear for a friend’s birthday party, however, it didn’t turn out as expected.

She explained what happened when she took her young niece to what should have been a fun party. She starts by saying, “My niece did not get to keep her Build A Bear, so she was invited to a birthday party for a little girl in her class…” That is really weird, why wouldn’t she be able to keep it?

She goes on to explain that the whole group each made a bear like normal, but then when they were all done, the mom of the birthday girl did something unusual.

This TikToker explains, “Cue the birthday girl’s mom, ‘Ok, thank you everyone. Now, if you can hand over your bear to Sara. Thank you so much for building a personal bear so Sara can remember you by.”

What? So the birthday girl is going to get 8+ different bears? Why would she even want that?

The kids then went back to the house for cake & ice cream and even to give the birthday girl her gifts.

The Aunt then goes to the mother of the birthday girl and says, “Excuse me, maybe I have a misunderstanding. On the invite it says that the kids are able to Build a Bear. She says, ‘Yes, Build A Bear for Sara to keep.'”

Who would do that? All the other kids are going to be so upset.

Fortunately, the Aunt took her niece back to Build A Bear and let her build another one, but not every kid could do that, I’m sure.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I feel sorry for Sara’s birthday party next year.”

Yeah, nobody is going to want to come to that party for sure.

I can’t imagine what the mom was thinking.

Make sure to check out the full video so you can get all the details about what happened.

The video can be seen here:

Check out what the people in the comments had to say as well.

This person says that mom ended all the girls friendships.

This would have been a great way to put it on the invite.

It really doesn’t make sense.

Honestly, I feel bad for the birthday girl.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!