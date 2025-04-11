Woman’s Coworker Wants Her To Go Grocery Shopping For Her The Next Time She’s There, But She Doesn’t Want To Set A Trend She Can’t Undo

Having kids can make simple tasks like going to the grocery store so much more complicated and stressful.

But if you have kids with special needs it can be such a hassle to go grocery shopping that you might do anything to get out of going.

In today’s story, one mom with a special needs daughter asked her coworker to go grocery shopping for her.

Her coworker is trying to figure out how to tell her “no” without making things awkward at work.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA If I don’t get groceries for my coworker with a special needs kid ? For some context, I work at a special needs school/outpatient clinic as a behavior technician. I work with kids in their classroom during school and stay with them after if they are in the after school program. One of our kids has been going here for years, and her mom recently started working here too as a behavior technician as well.

She brings almost the same thing for lunch every day.

For my lunch breaks usually I’ll bring a bagel with cream cheese, or bowl of yogurt with granola, etc. It’s always something small and light that I’ll have time to eat in 30 mins. My coworker, the one who recently started and whose daughter goes here, has seen me with my bagels or snacks and has made comments about me getting stuff for her when I go to Publix. (I always talk about how they have pretty good BOGO deals and that’s when I get my snacks). I’ve always thought it was a semi-joking kinda thing, like she does want me to go but isn’t super serious about it.

She wasn’t joking.

But a couple days ago, during my lunch break she asked me to let her know when I go to Publix so she can send me money to get her stuff too. She does make comments about how she never goes anywhere in public with her daughter cause she cries or tantrums. Her mom (that she lives with) only goes to the store for groceries sometimes. I understand it’s hard to have a kid with special needs or on the spectrum, but I feel like it’s not my responsibility to text her whenever I’m going grocery shopping, and do her shopping for her. My fiancé agrees, and thinks if I do it once she might start asking me to do it more often.

She’s not sure how to tell her coworker “no.”

I was thinking about letting her know I’d only be able to do this for her once, but I’m worried she’d still keep asking or not like the boundary i’m setting. Especially since we work together, and I work with her daughter several times a week. I don’t want there to be any tension at work. WIBTA if I don’t get her snacks as well when I go to Publix for myself ?

That is a tough situation to be in.

Her coworker sounds kind of pushy to actually expect her coworker to be her own personal Instacart.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

