A Concerned Pet Owner Said People Need To Be Careful With A Hair Growth Product Around Their Fur Babies

Pet owners…pay close attention!

A woman named Zeina posted a video on TikTok and explained that a popular hair regrowth product is harmful to pets…but it sounds like it’s not stopping her from using it.

The video shows Zeina applying the solution to her hair with a toothbrush.

The text overlay reads, “It’s horrible to know that because of MINOXIDIL I will never be able to have a pet. NEVER and my children will grow up without pets too.”

In the video’s caption, Zeina wrote, “I really want a little puppy. I have a dachshund at home in Moscow, but will I be able to play with it again? Horrible feeling!”

Well, life is all about choices…

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual didn’t hold back…

Pet owners, you need to avoid this stuff!

You might have a decision to make.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.