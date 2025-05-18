May 18, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Concerned Pet Owner Said People Need To Be Careful With A Hair Growth Product Around Their Fur Babies

by Matthew Gilligan

Pet owners…pay close attention!

A woman named Zeina posted a video on TikTok and explained that a popular hair regrowth product is harmful to pets…but it sounds like it’s not stopping her from using it.

The video shows Zeina applying the solution to her hair with a toothbrush.

The text overlay reads, “It’s horrible to know that because of MINOXIDIL I will never be able to have a pet. NEVER and my children will grow up without pets too.”

In the video’s caption, Zeina wrote, “I really want a little puppy. I have a dachshund at home in Moscow, but will I be able to play with it again? Horrible feeling!”

Well, life is all about choices…

Here’s the video.

I really want little puppy . I have a dachshund at home in Moscow, but will I be able to play with it again? Horrible feeling! #hair #hairlosssolutions #minoxidil #minoxidilresult #minoxidilchallenge #fyp #foru #viral_video

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.42.29 PM A Concerned Pet Owner Said People Need To Be Careful With A Hair Growth Product Around Their Fur Babies

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.42.45 PM A Concerned Pet Owner Said People Need To Be Careful With A Hair Growth Product Around Their Fur Babies

And this individual didn’t hold back…

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.43.04 PM A Concerned Pet Owner Said People Need To Be Careful With A Hair Growth Product Around Their Fur Babies

Pet owners, you need to avoid this stuff!

You might have a decision to make.

