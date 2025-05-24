After Befriending Her Long-Time Friend’s Girlfriend, This Young Woman Got Tired Of Watching Him Mistreat Her

When a good friend is dating someone, you will often end up friends with them as well.

What would you do if your original friend was treating his girlfriend (and your new friend) very poorly.

That is what happened in this story, and the author went off on her friend and now he is upset about their relationship.

Check it out.

AITA for calling out my friend’s behavior over his relationship? So, I (24F) have been friends with Alex (40M) for over 4 years now. Age gap might look weird but it’s something pretty common in the Balkans haha. Alex has been dating Val (40F) on and off for almost 4 years. As long as I’ve known him I’ve seen him get in and out of a relationship with her. Every time he was back with her he was looking for ways to fool around with other women because as he claimed “they were not serious anyway and he felt pressured to be free”. I was hanging out with both of them and I started liking Val. The last few months we have been hanging out, the two of us, since we both kind of need to hang out with another girl to chat and get away a bit. At some point they broke up. Again. For the 100th time. I kept hanging out with Alex, as usual but now I was also Val’s friend. I made it clear with Alex that he’s my priority as a friend and I don’t wanna hurt him by hanging out with his ex so if he was uncomfortable with it, I wouldn’t do it. He thanked me and told me it was completely fine. So, me and Val kept hanging out.

This is going to lead to drama for sure.

As friends, and girls talk, she kept telling me she felt very manipulated in the relationship and that she was exhausted from him being unsure of her for 4 years. It’s now Easter and Alex and Val were supposedly broken up. Again. I was hanging out with Alex and his friends and Val texted me to ask if I wanted to have a drink later. I agreed and told Alex as an fyi. I meet again with Alex the next day. I was very mad and mentally exhausted because of my own personal reasons. I was just ranting to him about my problems and kinda laughing about it too. At some point in the middle of the conversation he told me they slept together. Again.

Her attitude built up, but he deserved every bit of it.

So, because of my already built up anger I went off at him about how they should decide what they’re doing, that he has been tormenting her all these years and if she did what his manipulative ex was doing to him years ago then he would be all over her, so he should appreciate her being there for him at his worst. It was honestly a blur and I don’t remember much of what I said. He was clearly uncomfortable and quietly left when I was talking to another friend. I texted to apologize for the way I talked to him and lashing out at him. He said it was okay and that he probably deserved it. We kinda left it there and didn’t talk about it again.

This was very predictable.

Last night Val called me to go out for a drink and she also invited him. He started going off at her over text and as Val informed me, the whole day he has been complaining about me to her. He told her that what I said to him was HER words and that’s she’s been putting words in my mouth and poisoning the relationship whilst putting others in the middle. He said that I’ve been distant and that she stole me, HIS friend, from him by trash talking to me. So, when she invited him he just told her that he should have fun with her new friend and whatever mean thing he could think of. AITA?

It sounds like he needed to hear it and now he is upset about it. Sometimes the best thing you can do for a friend is be honest with them, even when it hurts.

Let’s see what the people in the comments thought about this situation.

Val knows what she is getting into.

I don’t think he is a good person.

Yes, Alex is very immature.

Yup, stay out of it.

This commenter says it is between those two.

This relationship between these three is toxic.

Hopefully it will all work out in the end.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.