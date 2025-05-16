After Years Of Dedication To A Struggling Restaurant, The Threat Of A Drastic Pay Cut Forced One Employee To Decide How Much More Mistreatment They Could Take

Being a manager is never easy, especially when it’s managing a sinking ship of a restaurant with horrible, toxic bosses.

But when faced with the threat of a drastic pay cut, one manager is forced to decide whether to stick it out or risk losing everything they’ve worked for.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for quitting my job when my boss just told me my salary is being cut in 1/2? I run a small restaurant that has not been doing great over the last two years.

They’ve tried to turns things around, but their bosses never listen to their ideas.

I have tried my best to do everything within my power to boost sales and get new customers, but the ownership refuses to advertise or use social media appropriately (make a TikTok, engage users, make events for specials).

But they’ve got much bigger problems than just bad marketing.

They also do not replace broken equipment. The ice machine has mold growing in it, and the cooler doors fall off a few times a shift. One AC unit in the kitchen just doesn’t work, so it’s always hot and uncomfortable for the cooks. I have been working there for 12 years, and I love my job 90% of the time.

Finally, the employee reached a breaking point.

But yesterday, I was told that my salary would be cut in half starting next pay period, and they wanted ME to pick what my remaining responsibilities would be. Keep in mind, I am the only manager, and there is no chef.

They’re already doing 5+ jobs at once.

I manage all orders (beer, liquor, wine, and food), plan special events (Thanksgiving dinners, beer specials, etc.), cook when a kitchen guy is out sick, bartend when no one can cover a shift, and I am the electrician/plumber/HVAC/janitor/therapist. I make all the schedules, do all the training, created the training program, pay the bills, and the list goes on.

The owners are nowhere to be found.

The owners take extravagant trips yearly, like going to the Paris Olympics or Scotland for a week. They spent three months in Europe two summers ago, while I ran their business.

But this pay cut is just too much to take.

Now that the business is not doing so hot and I am the only salary employee, I have to give up half of my pay. I would go from $1800 per week to $900 and be forced to bartend to supplement my income. This means my bartenders will make less money and have fewer shifts while I have to work more hours to get my other responsibilities taken care of.

However, they don’t feel like they can say no.

So, I want to tell them that I do not accept the pay cut because I know I will still be responsible for all of the things ownership is going to neglect or forget to do. I assume this will mean I am fired or will quit. Does that make me a selfish AH?

Their partner has a different point of view.

My husband says I should stick it out because I need the insurance, but I am tired of feeling like I have been taken advantage of. AITA?

No one should be forced to shoulder the neglect of their careless bosses, let alone getting paid less for doing it.

What did Reddit have to say?

At this point, the negatives of staying at this restaurant are outweighing the positives.

Whether they choose to stick around or not, these owners should be forced to pay for their negligence.

Maybe forcing them out was their toxic boss’ plan all along.

On the bright side, doing 5+ jobs at once has given them excellent experience.

After all the mistreatment they’ve endured, they wouldn’t be the jerk for wanting to leave it all behind.

Sometimes you just have to know when enough is enough.

