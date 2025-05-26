Cafeteria Worker Is Annoyed At A Picky Eater Who Doesn’t Like Peas, So She Enacts Petty Revenge When Making Soup

This woman wasn’t minding her peas and Qs — and it got her more…peas.

If you worked in a cafeteria, would it bother you if a regular customer didn’t like a certain ingredient? Or would you not consider this to be a big deal?

This Redditor was really annoyed with a picky eater, so she used her kitchen savvy to mess with her.

See the story below for more.

The completely legal way to “mess with” someone’s food. I work in a cafeteria in a factory, so almost all my customers are regulars, and I get to know what they like and don’t like.

There’s one woman on nights who absolutely hates peas, won’t even try to eat around them. She loves any kind of chicken soup and is always a little upset if there are peas in it.

Last week — she didn’t get what she wanted.

Last week, we had a chicken soup with no peas, but she still got mad because we had the noodles for it on the side, so they wouldn’t turn to mush in the soup. It’s how we do noodles soups. You add the noodles to your bowl and then add the soup.

Fast-forward to today…

Today, we have chicken and wild rice soup, which I know she’s crazy for. I had to add to it take sure we’ll have enough for midnights.

I don’t have to time to chop up carrots like the guy on days. [I] guess I’ll just have to use the frozen peas and carrots. Oh well, can’t really cater to one person while serving a hundred.

Was this cafeteria worker unnecessarily petty? Let’s see what Reddit thinks with the comments below.

One user had to write a pun.

Another one recommended the worker up the prank.

One user was confused why the revenge happened at all.

And finally, another Redditor echoed this question.

This lady doesn’t seem like she deserved to be pranked — but maybe this isn’t the full story.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.