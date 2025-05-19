Corporate Took More Than They Gave, So One Mistreated Cashier Found A Way To Give The Customers A Little Bit Back

Power in the workplace usually comes from the top down, but there are ways to tip the scales.

One grocery store cashier decided to fight back against their corporate overlords — not with confrontation, but with the power of pennies.

Read on for the full story.

Corporate treats us like crap, so I’m treat customers nice at their expense. I’m a cashier for a local grocery chain. Our corporate leaders are so penny-pinching. They monitor the store’s income live. If we undershoot our projected income goal, they’ll tell a cashier to go home early to save money.

There’s pretty much nothing management won’t do to save money.

This is on top of our hours being cut. Of course, they have enough hours to hire new staff for the same positions at lower wages. My petty form of revenge is simple.

But this cashier was determined to fight back, even in small ways.

As a cashier, we have a margin of error we can be off by each day before we get a write-up: +/- $2.00. Whenever I have to give change, if it’s 1 or 2 cents off from a 5 cent mark (20, 25, 30, etc.), I just round up. I’m always minus about 50 cents or so each day at most, but that adds up over time. That’s just for a part-time shift. Customers are never shortchanged.

They suspect their bosses will still be doing alright for themselves.

And before you say I’m contributing to the wage problem, I’ll point out my boss rides in a chauffeured Hummer limo wherever he goes. The regional manager also enjoys trying to fire senior staff. I don’t feel too bad about being off a few cents a day.

Sounds like a pretty victimless crime!

