Cranky Woman Complains Her Hot Chocolate Isn’t Hot Enough, So The Server Re-Froths The Milk To 176°F Just For Her

Always be careful what you ask for, because you just might get it.

In this case, a woman rudely observed her hot chocolate wasn’t hot enough, so the server made sure it was as hot as lava.

Read the story and see what happened.

You want your hot chocolate to be hot? Fine enjoy getting first degree burns in your mouth I work in a really popular fast food chain and have been working there for nearly 2 years and this story I’m about to tell has to be the most pettiest thing I’ve seen a worker do in fast food. This story begins last night, I was working my third late night shift in a row and I was working with one of my buddies who was working in the cafe department for her shift.

They were tired.

At some point in my shift, this lady comes in through the drive thru and orders a hot chocolate with her food. When she receives her order, she complains in a snarky tone to my buddy who made the drink that the hot chocolate wasn’t hot enough and that they’re meant to be hot for a reason.

If she had been polite, the outcome would’ve been different.

My friend apologized and offered to make it again and the customer demanded her to. Now this is where the pettiness comes in. My friend re froths the milk to reach a high of at least 80°C or 176°F and gave it back to her. I wish I knew how she reacted but she drove off instantly. This could’ve been prevented if the customer wasn’t an ******* to my buddy.

It’s just safer to be nice to people.

But it’s unlikely that her first sip was a pleasant experience, and maybe she’ll be nicer next time.

