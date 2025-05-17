Grandparents Would Like To Watch The Kid More, But She Thinks A Nursery Would Be More Reliable

It’s hard to raise a kid.

There are so many decisions to make, and it’s REALLY hard if you have two working parents.

A lot goes into who is going to care for your child, and people have differing opinions on the matter.

Read on to find out why these parents trust daycare over the grandparents.

WIBTA if I put my baby in nursery instead of grandparent watching him? Long story short my baby will be 15m when he starts nursery. We need him in 2x per week so I can work. We get the 30h free, so across the year works out around 21h pw. Baby will be in nursery on a Tues and Thurs.

Then the question of grandma enters the picture.

However, a few months ago I asked MIL if she would want to pick him up on a Thurs afternoon at around 12pm until 5.30pm. This would give her chance to walk her dog, travel 40 mins to us and skip traffic. We’ve also agreed no sleepovers until he can ask so we don’t want that option. Originally she agreed, however now my brother in law is expecting another baby so she said she can do alternative week pick ups. That leaves me short every other week lol.

So, what’s the best move here?

WIBTA if I just said baby is going in nursery the full 2 days? So he has a good routine and settles. This would obviously mean they only have the weekends to see him but baby’s the priority at the end of the day. She’s also not very reliable in cold weathers/ fog etc.

