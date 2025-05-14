He Agreed To Watch His Kids While His Ex Was Having Surgery, Even Though It Wasn’t His Week To Have Them. But Then She Got Mad At Him For Not Asking For Details About Her Surgery.

They’ve been divorced for years, but they coparent like champs. Week-on, week-off custody, shared driving, schedule swaps—you name it, they make it work.

Sounds great, right?

But when she asked him to take the kids for a few days due to surgery, she wasn’t happy that he agreed. She was upset that he didn’t ask questions.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not asking my ex about her surgery? I have been divorced for several years, we have 3 kids together. Our JOD states we get 50/50 custody; one week on, one week off. We get along pretty well, especially helping each other out with the kids. There are many times when we work together to help drive the kids around even if it isn’t our week. Or sometimes we trade days because of family events, school activates, etc. We are both committed to the kids and try to do our best for them.

But it’s not like they’re best friends.

All that said, we are divorced for a reason. If it is not directly related to the children, I don’t tell her anything about my life and I really don’t care about hers. A few months back, she asked if I could take care of the kids for a couple days on her week because she needed to have surgery. I said yes and left it at that. Several days later she calls me ticked off that I did not ask WHY she was having surgery.

He defended himself.

My thoughts: It is a private matter and, honestly, I don’t really want to know. I told her, I assumed if she wanted me to know, she would have told me. And I did not want to pry into her personal business. If you specifically tell someone you are having surgery but give no other details, I assume you don’t want that person to know about it. Her thoughts: “If my children’s father was having surgery, I would want to know! It is important for my kids, so it is important to me.” So, AITA for not asking about my ex-wife’s surgery?

Prying into someone’s personal business seems like crossing the line, but it does concern the kids that their mom is having surgery.

Most Reditors said if she wanted to share, she should’ve volunteered the info.

This person says NTA, and he wouldn’t have won either way.

This person says boundaries are boundaries.

And this person reminds him that he’s divorced for a reason.

Not everyone needs to play doctor just because they share a Google calendar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.