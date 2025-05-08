Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her And Is Keeping The Apartment, But She Bought The Furniture And Wants To Take It All With Her

There’s always a dilemma when people break up and they need to figure out how to divide up all the belongings.

WIBTA if I left my ex boyfriend with nothing? “My boyfriend of three years broke up with me 6 days ago and we had been living together for a year and a half. He would be keeping the apartment.

Now the problem is LITERALLY everything, all the essentials for what makes a home, I bought with my own money except for the TV. I may have bought it with the idea it would be for us but now clearly that’s gone. I plan on saving for a house or something bigger because where I am now is not ideal. I would be saving myself the trouble of starting over with gathering the basics (dining table, bed, kitchenware, furniture, etc.). It seems like a no brainer but I’ve already had his family attack me for cutting off utilities. Calling me petty and this is why he left me in the first place for being so emotional. Blocked them afterwards but the thought of what they’re going to say about me when I leave the apartment empty is really bothering me.

Should I just leave everything with him? Mainly want to take the dining table and bed because it’s an $1,000 I’ve spent without his help. I don’t know so conflicted because he laughs at these tantrums of mine. Don’t want to give him another reason to laugh at me.”

