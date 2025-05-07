His Mother Is Trying To Get His Financial Information For A Court Cast, But She Lost Her Cool When He Refused To Give It To Her

Parents’ divorce is complicated for the kids for a lot of reasons, one of which can be financial.

In this man’s case, his mother is trying to make him give her his financial information so that she can use it in court “against” his father.

He refused, and she resorted to calling him names.

Could he be in the wrong, though?

Let’s find out after analyzing the situation and the comments.

AITA for NOT Giving My Mom All of my Financial Info I (19, M) am currently a full-time college student and I live alone. My parents (39, M and 41, F) have been divorced since I was 7, so about 12 years now and it has truly been a miserable experience. Throughout the entirety of those 12 years, my parents live on opposite sides of the country and can’t seem to have a normal conversation about anything.

They didn’t split on good terms and everyone knows it.

Worst part about this is that they like to throw me and my other siblings into the middle. They try to get our viewpoints to see who they can win over but never actually listen to what we say and why getting thrown into this is annoying.

Things had finally improved a bit, though, but it didn’t last long.

Fast forward a bit, I live by myself in another state away from both parents. Thankfully, I’ve been able to have a good relationship with both of them while I’ve been in school. That is until about a couple weeks ago, when my dad told me that he would be reopening their child support case for my brother. This is because the amount needs to be rebalanced as it hasn’t been changed since it was initially opened 12 years ago and there’s no longer a child that lives with her.

His mother was concerned and wanted his help.

My mom has been freaking out because for the past 12 years, my dad has been paying her nearly 2.5 times the court mandated amount. This is because she said it wasn’t enough and he wanted to make sure me and my siblings had everything we needed and some. Well, my mom texted me asking me for all of my financial information as she would be using them in her case for court. I asked why it was necessary as I support myself and my college and she told me to just give it to her for her case.

But he wasn’t convinced.

I then told her that if the court needed any of my information that they could just ask me directly to disclose whatever information was necessary to the case since my info isn’t necessary to either of their cases. She blew up on me at this point telling me that I was being ridiculous and that she’ll just “see me in court then if I want to act like a stupid *****”.

Wow. That’s just unhinged and disrespectful.

A little time went by of me not responding to that and she asked if I was ready to”stop with my attitude and act like an adult”. I told her that was funny considering that she threw a tantrum when I wouldn’t tell her my personal finances. I also explained that I wouldn’t be giving her this information but I want an apology for what she called me. She told me that I only see things the way I want to and I’m being selfish for not giving her the information.

But he still felt she was in the wrong.

I kinda lost it at this point and told her “Wow, my mom still not listening to what I’m trying to tell her. Fork found in kitchen”. She got really mad and has been texting me nonstop about how disrespectful I am and that I should know better than to talk to her that way.

I showed some of my friends the texts and they said that while she was being a jerk, that I was being just as big of one back. Honestly, saying it felt wrong but I wanted to stand my ground against it. AITA?

She was upset after feeling disrespected, but thinks it’s ok to disrespect him left and right.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

He is not obligated to give her his information.

She should respect him as the adult that he is and respect his decision.

