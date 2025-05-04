Home Seller Agrees To Let Buyers Move In Before Closing As Long As They Let Her Keep Her Furniture There, But After The Closing Date, The Seller Has Another Request

Usually, when you’re buying a home you don’t actually meet the person who is selling the home.

Your real estate agent talks to their real estate agent, and this often keeps the situation a lot less complicated.

Today’s story is a little bit different and a lot more complicated as a result.

The home buyers actually talk to the home seller, and they both agree to help each other out with a couple favors before closing date.

The problem is that the seller had another request after closing date.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for refusing to let the seller of our house take their furniture after closing My fiancé (25m) and I (25f) just bought a house in a small-er city where I got a new job. We are from Chicago, and have had some culture shocks from moving to a small town. We found this house we loved and made an offer at asking price. Her counter offer was adding 15k over asking price, otherwise she wanted to have an open house. She had the open house and she came back after accepting our (expired) offer.

They talked to the seller.

We had just moved to this city not even 3 weeks before this and we stayed at a nightmare Airbnb. So we asked to put in an amendment to move in after the inspections, before closing. They agreed, with the stipulation that they could continue to get their furniture out until closing. We agreed and the seller even called us. She’s very upset about leaving the house, it means a lot to her but she’s remarried and they have five kids combined from past marriages (important later). She reassured us that she only has a few pieces of furniture to move out and they’d get it out very soon.

She had more than a few pieces of furniture in the house.

Move day comes and the house is fully furnished with her furniture. With our truck out front, fully packed with movers to help us. We had no choice but to have the movers put her stuff in a few rooms and garage so we can get our stuff into the house. I call her and her husband comes to start moving and picking things up.

The seller had actually moved out months earlier!

This is when I learned she’s been moved out for months. Anyways I’m pointing out all her stuff to him so he can take care of it while I direct movers. She had stuff in the cabinets, the house is not packed. The movers get her stuff moved to the best of their ability, which added probably two hours to our bill.

The seller’s husband continued to come back to pick up more and more things.

For the two weeks we had before closing, the husband came daily to load up stuff. Mainly because I was pestering them, as i didn’t want to have to get rid of their stuff, come closing. During this time I’d remind them, oh you probably want this TV or chair. Which he would reply “oh that’s ours? We don’t have any room for another TV…”. That happened daily, and he would remind us what he was picking up. Eventually I got sick of reminding them and I got really busy with my new job. So I stopped pestering.

They finally closed on the house.

Our closing got pushed back due to paperwork on the lenders side to Thursday from Monday. The day of closing, they came and got more stuff with no mention of the patio furniture. Which they passed by every time they came into the house. Closing happened and the deal is done, without lawyers, which is not what we are use to.

Now they want the patio set.

A few hours after closing her husband reaches out and asks if a Facebook marketplace buyer could swing by and grab the patio set. We nicely said no. A few hours later, she gets the news and starts to call us repeatedly, and eventually sends a long text message. Saying how accommodating she was by letting us in early and paying utilities. She also said how much they needed the $200 from selling the patio furniture because of their five kids. We haven’t responded.

She doesn’t feel like she owes them the patio set.

An important detail is they already left for vacation, which is why they couldn’t come over to sell it. We appreciate moving in early but we paid utilities and let them in daily to move their stuff. Along with paying movers to move their furniture out. She moved out months before this and had ample time, they only started to move stuff when I pushed them to.

If they’re on vacation, I don’t think they need to sell the patio set to feed their children.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a pretty strange situation.

Here are a few helpful suggestions.

It is pretty weird that they were able to move in before closing.

This would be the drama free solution.

It’s their patio furniture now!

If they want it.

