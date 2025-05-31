Landlord Replaces The A/C Unit In One Townhome, But The Next Door Neighbor Complains That It’s Too Noisy

If you live somewhere that gets fairly warm, chances are you don’t know how you’d survive without a working air conditioning unit.

Imagine living in a townhome or duplex where you share a wall with your neighbors, and these neighbors complain that your air conditioning unit is really loud.

Would you ignore the neighbors, or would you try not to the your air conditioning out of consideration for them?

The couple in this story is in this exact situation, and they really want to use their air conditioning!

Let’s see why the neighbors keep complaining.

AITA Neighbor complaining about our A/C I live in a townhome that my partner and I rent. It’s one big building split into four units. We live in the second unit from the left from the outside. We have one neighbor to the left who owns their unit, with the other unit beside us being vacant currently. We moved in last summer and didn’t have any issues until around October where our A/C unit started malfunctioning and our property manager swapped it out free of charge.

The neighbor wasn’t happy with their new A/C unit.

After this unit had been installed, our neighbor started complaining to us that it was super loud and vibrating their whole house. I felt bad at first because I wanted to be considerate and so we scheduled for our A/C technician to come and take a look. For context, we kept using our A/C through the winter because our bedroom, which was on the top floor below the roof deck where the A/C unit is installed, gets really stuffy and there isn’t much air circulating in the room.

The technician checked everything out.

We called in our technician after discussing with our property manager, and they had said that the unit was functioning as intended and the compressor was just working overtime since it was the winter time. The tech also mentioned the property manager didn’t pick the most high end unit and is probably why this is happening, but I think thats reasonable. He also confirmed our need for the A/C saying that our room was a hotspot and lacked any circulation. We also asked the tech to go into our neighbors place, because they asked him to come, and confirmed that what they were hearing was what we were hearing and i noticed that their house was indeed NOT vibrating as they had said.

The tech even joked about it.

Admittedly there is a hum, but nothing too egregious and the tech even jokingly asked me “Should we just tell the neighbors to kick rocks?” Our neighbors asked us to not use the A/C since it was still cold out and I agreed to try it out. So we did and it was fine, not great but manageable.

The neighbors are still complaining.

Spring is rolling in and we started using the A/C and they complained again, asking us to call the tech to put in things that would minimize the disturbance. So we did. We had the tech come in at least 4 times in two weeks to install heavy duty pads under the A/C unit, a compressor blanket, and added rubber washers and rivets wherever possible.

Now they’re still complaining, saying they aren’t able to have a good nights sleep because of our A/C etc.

They feel like they should be able to use their A/C.

I feel as though we’ve made every attempt within our power to make things better, but every time we do so, it’s not enough for them. I also believe we’re well within our rights to use the A/C in a reasonable manner, and I am also not willing to sacrifice my partner and I’s comfort for their sake by not using the A/C at all. Short of telling the property manager to purchase a new A/C unit just for the neighbors sake, which I would understand if they didn’t want to, I am out of ideas.

It’s too bad the neighbors find the A/C so annoying.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbors need to talk to the landlord.

Maybe the neighbors already tried talking to the landlord.

They’ve already done enough to try to accommodate the neighbors.

The problem might not be the A/C unit at all.

They have every right to use their air conditioning.

Who can survive summer without it?

