Company Got Rid Of Voluntary Time Off, But Now That Maintenance Leaves An Employee With Nothing To Do They Waste Time In The Break Room

Being at work when there’s literally nothing to do might sound fun, but if you’re bored, it can be hard not to wish you were doing something more enjoyable.

What would you do if you were unable to work but were also forced to stay at work?

How would you pass the time?

In today’s story, one employee wanted to go home, but since that wasn’t an option, this employee came up with another plan.

Let’s read the whole story.

No more VTO So long story short; my company got rid of Voluntary time off last year. I have been with the company for 5 years and have always enjoyed going home early when there is no work to do. However, now we have to use PTO to go home early. I work 12 hour shifts and love to get some extra sleep, plus my current financial situation is very unique and I don’t need the extra hours.

Under the circumstances, there’s really no point in being at work.

For the last 2 days i have been unable to do anything at work because of a work related maintenance. I cant do anything at all. But i have to use PTO to go home? I have directly brought this up to the person in charge of allowing VTO and they said that there is always something to do. (I cant do anything because of maintenance)

Gotta find something to pass the time!

Que malicious compliance: I have been sitting in the break room watching shows for two shifts in a row now. Im on the 4th season of righteous gemstones and ive only just started watching it and have only seen it at work. Some people might think this is a dream to watch movies at work but i would much rather be outside and get extra sleep than be stuck bored at work for 12 hours.

At least this person isn’t being given pointless busy work to do to fill the time and can do something fun instead.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would be happy to get paid to do nothing.

This person was in a similar situation.

Here’s another story about being paid to do very little.

Clearly, management isn’t thinking this through.

I’d take this as a red flag not to work for this company.

There are worse things than being bored at work.

I’m sure you can find something to do.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.