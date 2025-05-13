Employee Banked Years Of Unpaid Overtime, So He Decided To Take Two Years’ Worth Of Vacation Before Retiring

Sometimes, quiet dedication pays off in the long run.

This man worked a lot of unpaid overtime in his government job.

Fortunately, employees can bank overtime for future time off, and he did just that!

In fact, he banked so much overtime that he was able to take a really long vacation.

Read the story below for all the details.

Friend can only bank overtime. His boss had quite a surprise when he retired early… A friend of mine worked for a big government department, but despite their huge size, they were understaffed, and they did not pay overtime.

However, you could bank that overtime to take time off, and you never lost that banked time if you did not take it. Even within the year.

Their friend took two years of vacation before retiring.

He figured out he had two years worth of overtime. So, he waited until he was 2 years from retirement. Then, he took two years of vacation just before retiring. Good thing he did, because cancer got him 4 years later.

Whoa! Good decision. Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Hard work and overtime really do pay off!

