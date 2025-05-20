Bank Told Customer To Change The Username He Had For Over A Decade, So He Chose ‘LargeBankTotallySucks’ And They Backed Down

Some customer service rules just don’t make sense.

This man had been using the same online banking username for over a decade without issue.

Then one day, customer support told him he had to change it, without giving a good reason.

So he thought of an even worse username.

Check out the full story below for the details.

You want to needlessly force me to change my bank username that I’ve been using for well over a decade? If you insist! I’ve been a customer of “Large Bank” for most of my life. Mainly because “Other Large Bank” screwed me over badly when I was young. When I signed up for the online banking, I chose a very generic email address as my username. I own the domain and can set up any addresses I want.

This man didn’t have any problem with the username for 12 to 13 years.

The bank had no problem with that, and it happily let me log in to my online banking for about 12 to 13 years with no issue. One day, I logged in, and I got a message saying that I need to call support.

He called support, and they told him he should change his username.

So, I called support. They told that they no longer want me to use an email address as my username, claiming that they were not supported for technical reasons, but he couldn’t provide any real details.

The support guy was being a jerk to him.

I explained that, obviously, it works fine as I’ve been using that username for well over a decade. He explained that I had no choice, that if I didn’t change it, I would no longer be able to log in to my online banking. The whole time, the guy on the phone was a real jerk about everything.

He eventually agreed and told them his new preferred username.

So, eventually, I verified that the username could be anything I wanted as long as it wasn’t an email address. So, I said, “Fine. I want my new username to be ‘LargeBankTotallySucks’.” He asked if I was certain that’s what I wanted the username to be. I responded that I was quite certain. He then asked me to hold for a few minutes.

The support guy informed him that he didn’t need to change his username.

A few minutes passed and he retured to the call. He proceeded to tell me that it won’t be necessary to change my username. I’ve continued to use that email address as my username for another 5 years or so since. It’s left me wondering why they really wanted me to change my username that day and what his conversation with his supervisor was like.

“Anything you want” is a tricky invitation.

