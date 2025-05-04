Neighbor Got Upset At A Woman For Using The Sidewalk To Get To Her Townhome, But When The Woman Double Checked, She Discovered That The Sidewalk Is Public Property

Not all neighbors are friendly, and it can be really difficult to live next to picky neighbors.

What would you do if there was a sidewalk leading to your apartment, but it also went next to your neighbor’s property?

Would you assume that the sidewalk was the neighbor’s private property and not use it, or would you assume that it was public property and designed as a way for your to get to your property?

The two neighbors in today’s story have opposite opinions about this situation, but only one of them is right.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA New Neighbor Beef My husband and I moved into a townhome complex that we are renting from for a few years. Our townhome is tucked in the back and there is a sidewalk that runs along another Townhome that goes to the public road. Otherwise you need to walk down the steep shared driveway to the public road (it also is mossy and it rains alot here so gets kinda slippery). The sidewalk in question runs along the side of their townhome. Their backyard and front door both access off this sidewalk (ie there isn’t a direct access from their house to their backyard without using the sidewalk).

The sidewalk seemed like the obvious place to walk, but the neighbor disagreed.

Because it was the only sidewalk, I started to use it without thinking much of it. One day the owner of the townhome was sitting in their backyard and as I walked by told me it was private and I couldn’t use it. So I apologized and stopped using it.

She checked to see if the sidewalk was private property or not.

I work in Civil Engineering and thought “im pretty sure that sidewalk is required for those who don’t have a front door off the main road can have a safe protected walking path”. I looked at the County assessor page and found the recorded Plat of the greater townhome development. As I thought, there was a pedestrian access easement across the sidewalk that runs along the side of their townhome. It is written that the access easement is able to be used by the other townhomes and yes, it is legally required to be allowed.

She tried to be courteous.

So I was like “cool im technically allowed to use it, but I won’t use it often out of respect for them”. Today I was walking my dog with a hand full of groceries and decided to use the sidewalk. She was sitting outside again and just kinda gave me a look. She ended up moving a trash bin and chair to block the walkway after the fact.

She’s not sure what to do.

I am not really sure what to do at this point because I don’t want to start beef over a sidewalk easement but technically those living in the complex are legally allowed to use it, even tho its within their property line. I can only assume she doesn’t know it exists and everyone else she’s told in the past hasn’t questioned it. The only reason I really thought about it is because I do this everyday for work. Anyway AITA for being told not to use a sidewalk that crosses private property, even though there is an access easement recorded with the County that allows my access?

Aren’t all sidewalks public property?

The neighbor is being ridiculous. Use the sidewalk.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She is completely entitled to use that sidewalk.

She should talk to her landlord.

The neighbor is probably clueless.

Here’s another vote for letting the neighbor know what she found out.

I completely agree.

The neighbor probably doesn’t know it’s public property.

Which is kind of silly when you think about it.

