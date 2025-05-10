Neighbor Took Liberties With A Homeowner’s Garden, So They Took Back Control With A Pair Of Gardening Gloves And A Stern Attitude

Living near others means learning how to share space respectfully, but for some neighbors, respect is not a given.

When one sneaky neighbor quietly claimed part of someone else’s yard for their garden then stuck the homeowner with a bill, things got uncomfortable fast.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for ripping up my neighbor’s vegetable garden? I own a house that is close to other homes. Each home is 10 or so feet apart, but we all have backyards. Recently, I noticed a tomato garden growing on the side of my home. The back of my house sticks out a little more than the front and the back goes right up to my property line.

Their neighbor is close by, but still, boundaries were fairly well defined.

The garden was on the side of the smaller part of my house, but still technically on my yard. Then there’s my neighbor’s driveway, and their house. I just bought the house a little under a year ago and don’t know much about plants, so wasn’t sure if it had to be planted or just grew on its own.

So the homeowner took steps to get rid of the mysterious growths.

I ignored it, but later sent a text to my landscaper about a few vines on that side of my home growing up my house. The landscaper came and removed everything, including the tomato plants. I’m not home when the landscaper comes, so just saw later that day.

It turns out, those vines had belonged to someone.

A few hours later, the neighbor came to my door upset that I removed them and asking for me to buy them organic tomatoes for the rest of the season or replace their plants with mature ones from Home Depot.

I told them their plants shouldn’t have been on my yard, and I have a landscaping sign in my yard. It shouldn’t be my responsibility to make sure my landscaper doesn’t take out plants that are in my yard and aren’t mine. I’m wondering if maybe for the sake of keeping the peace I should just replace the plants though? AITA for ripping out their plants?

A little neighborly courtesy would have gone a long way in keeping things growing smoothly.

What did Reddit have to say?

The neighbor’s demands don’t even make sense.

People who knowingly try to take advantage of others are the worst.

This user isn’t buying the neighbor’s charade for one second.

Keeping the peace is a game for two, and the neighbor could try a heck of a lot harder to hold up their end.

Instead of a payday, their neighbor got a reality check.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.