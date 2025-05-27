One Man Never Mentioned His Dental Implants To His Girlfriend, So When She Found Out, She Felt Deceived And Started A Huge Fight

Secrets can be tricky in relationships, especially when it comes to something as personal as appearance.

When the truth about his dental implants came to light, it opened up a conversation he never expected — and his girlfriend wasn’t as amused about the discovery as he was.

In fact, she got pretty upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for never mentioning to my GF that my teeth are not real. I (38m) had problems with my teeth since I was a teenager.

By my mid-20s, I had done so many root canal treatments that my dentist recommended I get permanent dental implants, as I had constant issues with my teeth. I did it — they removed all my real teeth, including a few that did not cause issues yet, and I got implants.

Overall, it was a positive experience for him and he didn’t think much about it.

Suddenly, there was one constant annoying thing less in my life, and eventually, I forgot about it. Three years ago, I met my current girlfriend (34f), and we have been living together for a year.

That is, until his girlfriend made the discovery.

Recently, she had a problem with one of her teeth and found out she needed a root canal treatment. She told me, “I wish I had such good teeth as you!”

And I realized that she didn’t even know, so I jokingly told her, “Oh, those aren’t mine, I got those in 2013!”

She didn’t feel amused — she felt betrayed.

Suddenly, she was mad that I kept such a secret from her all this time, that I was hiding the truth! I tried to explain that I’m so used to it that I just don’t think about it. She thinks that I’m an AH and that it’s a lie of omission.

Of course, she got some of our friends involved in the discussion, and some agree that it doesn’t even affect her, while others think that people should tell those things. AITA?

Is omitting facts considered lying, or is she just overreacting?

What did Reddit make of all this?

To this commenter, the ordeal was more funny than insulting.

The girlfriend’s approach to this conflict brought about a few red flags.

It may have been a lie by omission, but he didn’t have bad intentions.

Maybe it’s the girlfriend who has bad intentions here.

He never expected his dental history to come between them like this.

