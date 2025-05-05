She Had Great Teeth Her Whole Life, But When Pregnancy Changed That, Her Boyfriend Accused Her Of Poor Dental Hygiene

Pregnancy can be very taxing on a woman’s body because it requires a lot of energy and nutrients.

What would you do if you were having issues with your teeth due to a pregnancy, but your boyfriend kept trying to say you didn’t brush them good enough, and he wouldn’t let it go?

That is the situation the mom-to-be in this story is in, so she finally got fed up with him and told him that she needed some space and now he is upset.

Check it out.

AITA boyfriend made comment about my teeth while I’m pregnant I’m 12 weeks pregnant. I noticed my tooth has been hurting, so I asked my bf to look at my teeth, and he noticed a cavity. I brush my teeth in the morning and before bed consistently with my electric toothbrush.

Pregnancy can impact just about every aspect of your body.

Because this has not been a problem, I assumed this was a pregnancy thing. Looked it up and found many other woman had the same issue. Told my boyfriend it’s related to pregnancy, and he keeps telling me it’s not. He told me I don’t brush my teeth “good enough” or long enough (Not true) and he kept saying I need to brush my teeth better. He was in a mood later on, and I asked why he was being moody, and he instantly brought up my teeth again and how I need to brush better. I immediately got upset, because he’s starting to make me feel like I’m gross or don’t have good hygiene. I told him I wanted to stop the conversation because I was embarrassed, and the neighbors could hear him (we have thin walls).

He needs to learn when to back off.

He kept going on about it, and I asked him to leave the room and he wouldn’t. So, I started crying, he told me I’m being emotional and that he’s “concerned about my health.” Which i told him I find ironic considering he has celiac disease and eats gluten everyday. He should be worried about his own health. That’s when I said I needed space. Again I never had this issue prior to pregnancy and it’s not like I don’t brush my teeth, have stinky breath, and or am gross like the way he was making me feel.

Maybe send him a link to a medical article explaining this.

I’m pregnant and I’m legit making our baby’s bones and it uses up my bodies calcium. Not to mention the vomiting from morning sickness, is not great for teeth. He still claims I had to have this cavity prior, etc etc. I just feel hurt and like he’s grossed out by me. AITA?

It sounds like he is being insensitive and possibly even controlling.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This person says it is definitely pregnancy related.

Even if he is wrong, she still needs to go to the dentist.

This commenter wonders if he has an issue with teeth.

This person thinks it might be about something else.

The UK gives great benefits during pregnancy.

Even if he were right, he would be a jerk for how he is going about it.

This guy needs to be nicer and more supportive of his girlfriend.

