She Inherited A Ring That Carries Traumatic Memories, But When Her Husband Refused To Respect Her Feelings Over What To Do With It, She Was Left With A Painful Choice

AITA for not allowing my husband to use my mom’s ring My mom had an affair for YEARS with a good family friend. After my parents divorced over it, she stayed with him, and my sister and I lived with them because it made more sense to be with our mom.

I was 15 at the time, and my sister was 19. They got engaged, but it didn’t end up working out. It was a weird time in my life, and I have very negative feelings toward him. Fast forward almost 25 years. I’m married with kids and have a gorgeous wedding band/engagement ring that I love.

I break my ring finger this past fall, and in the ER, they had to cut my rings in pieces. Very sad, but the rings are salvageable.

After the surgery, my mom calls me and tells me that she still has the engagement ring from that man and that, since my ring is in pieces, I was welcome to have it. This was a bit of a surprise. It’s easily a $35K ring — gorgeous 2+ carat diamond platinum with an incredible setting and wedding band. It’s admittedly beautiful.

When I told my husband about it, he was very excited and encouraged me to jump on the opportunity. He loves jewelry. But I explained to him how I felt about it, and we argued a bit because he couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t take it, etc. He felt like it was owed to me after everything I’ve gone through.

In the end, we ended up taking it after our visit over Thanksgiving because my mom was just keeping it in her bathroom drawer. We have a large safe, so I figured it was best to keep it locked up. Then, without my knowledge, my husband took it to a jeweler to get it appraised and has approached me with some ideas for redesigning my ring using my mom’s. He is trying to make it sound like he did me a favor and that this is beneficial for everyone.

I have been very clear — feel free to redesign my ring and use any other jewelry I have, but do not touch my mom’s ring. It belongs to me, my sister, and my mom, and we will decide what to do with it.

Furthermore, I don’t want that man’s diamond on my finger. My stomach turns at the thought of him. My husband thinks I’m being unreasonable and is angry about the fact that I can’t see that he’s trying to do a “good” thing and I don’t appreciate it. AITA?

