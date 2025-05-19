Store Owner Lets Greed Guide Every Decision, So One Employee With Nothing To Lose Helped Steer One Customer Away From A Bad Deal

Luxury retail often hides its cracks behind glossy displays and inflated price tags.

But after being mistreated and underpaid by their boss, one part-time employee had seen too much — and they decided they were done playing along.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Embarrassingly cheap boss tries to rip off a customer gets blocked by me-the underpaid employee I am educated and experienced but have a disease that limits my ability to work long hours. So I picked up a part-time job at a luxury store near my house.

They explain a bit more about the business.

We deal in higher-priced items ($20k–$30k) and occasionally buy or consign items. It’s important to note I used to have my own business in this field, so I know a bit about the industry. Now, when I was hired, I accepted appallingly low pay (less than working at a gas station) because I thought it would be fun and low hours. My bad!

The boss seems intent on penny pinching in just about every way possible.

The owner is so freaking cheap, they make us reuse garbage bags. I have seen them make decisions that are ethically questionable, and I just can’t stand by and let someone get ripped off.

And the boss has a terrible attitude, to boot.

It’s also important to note that the owner thinks they are the smartest person in the room, so I am clearly stupid in their estimation. Queue petty revenge.

One day, the boss is about to try and cheat a customer.

We had a customer come in with their relative’s highly expensive couture item. They wanted a price for us to purchase it. Mind you, the item was worth about $25k. But “we” were only offering them less than 1/10th of the value.

But this employee had a bone or three to pick with the boss.

I did not want to see someone get ripped off, so—queue petty revenge for: Being underpaid Being required to reuse garbage bags Having to work more hours than I had agreed to. Owner offers a horrible deal.

So they decide to step in to sabotage the boss’ antics.

Meanwhile, I’m gushing on about how that item must be worth a darn fortune and how it’s a branded item. How fortunate she was to own something so exquisite.

The boss tries to take over again.

The owner tries to talk down my exclamations. I, acting like an airhead, blathered on and on about how I think they should get it appraised and how magnificent it is. The owner steps in front of me and takes over.

But it’s already too late.

I, standing behind the owner, am making eye contact with the customer, who has clearly caught on by this point. I’m shaking my head “no!” as the owner is trying to make the case that it isn’t that valuable. They left with their items.

They were reprimanded by their boss, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to step in.

I got a big old talking-to about how I just don’t understand how the business works and was berated for contributing to the loss of a sale. To this day, I do my best to block any lowball, insulting offers. When the owner takes over, I refuse to participate and walk away if someone wants us to buy grandma’s really expensive items. Oh, and I’ve started using extra garbage bags too. 😬

Oh how satisfying it is to get back at a toxic boss!

What did Reddit have to say about this flawlessly executed petty revenge?

When it comes to breaking the rules, everyone has their price!

This user would have drawn the line a long time ago.

This boss was acting way out of line.

This employee may not have been able to raise their pay or adjust horrible hours, but they could help someone from getting cheated.

The owner may have made them out to be clueless, but they knew far more than the boss gave them credit for.

