The Electric Hypercar That Can Leap Police Road Spikes In A Single Bound

In the old days, we had to rely on stories of fictional superheroes if we wanted to watch a man or a car elude road spikes without a care in the world.

Today, though, all we need is some super cool tech, like this new electric hypercar.

The fully electric hypercar was made by Chinese carmaker BYD. The company unveiled the

“Yangwang U9” in a promotional video that also showcased its ability to leap over small obstacles.

In this case, police roadblock road spikes.

This is thanks to an active suspension setup, the car also leapt even larger options, like a cheetah and an 8-foot pothole. Thankfully, no human was inside the car while it accomplished these feats at 75mph.

In reality, this “feature” is likely nothing more than a cool party trick, as it would be unadvisable and quite dangerous to attempt to engage it in real life.

That said, it did get people to sit up and pay attention, which is a feat in itself in what has become an extremely overcrowded high-performance EV class. The Yangway U9 has a 1,287 horsepower drivetrain and can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.36 seconds, both of which allows it to compete with Tesla’s Model S Plaid.

BYD seems to like using the party trick of unusual abilities to get people talking about their vehicles. The larger SUV counterpart to the U9 can float on water for up to 30 minutes.

That said, these cars are expensive – the price tag on the U9 reads $236,000 – but if you’ve got the cash and the need to evade police on high-speed chases, well…

This might be the car for you.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read a story that reveals Earth’s priciest precious metal isn’t gold or platinum and costs over $10,000 an ounce!