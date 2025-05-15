May 15, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 840

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Missing Mr. Rogers
Is she feeling proud or not?
The smart card celebrates its 50th anniversary, invented by Roland Moreno
Prince Rupert’s drop vs. hydraulic press
Tide pool off the coast of Oregon
Partners in crime
The house needed a fresh coat of paint
Skateboarding adventure
The Borgund Stave Church in Norway was constructed from wood, entirely without nails
Drinking buddies
Around the world
Fence casts shadows like piano keys
How to perfectly peel fruit
One daughter’s complicated emotions
Man uses remote control toy to feed stray cats
Pufferfish skeleton
Family project with the triplets
“You’re missing it, bro!”
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The hottest new social scene might be a book club
How to make an egg bounce
Gardens You Have To See To Believe
No one’s happy about people filming themselves in gyms
Six Unexpected Reasons Your Utility Bills Are Huge
Agent Orange: Its Toxic History in the Vietnam War
Everything We Believe About Kids And Phones Might Be Wrong, Study Finds
Google’s New AI Is Trying to Talk to Dolphins—Seriously
Man Is Livid When Wife Hands Him Their Baby During Video Presentation
Would You Let Strangers Borrow Your Clothes?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

