The Shirk Report – Volume 841

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– A reconstructed 12th-century wooden castle in Germany

– Caught a cute family moment

– The last of a dying breed

– Drinking glass created by cutting recycled bottles in half

– Dad dog joke

– They call it the Forbidden Doughnut

– Joseph Kittinger jumped 102,800 feet in August 1960 during Project Excelsior

– He’s a Disney princess now

– Fun with a hidden door

– Rock or steak?

– Ice screw satisfaction

– When cutlery is deep in thought

– Rory McIlroy’s daughter sinks a long (and slow) putt

– Turtle Power!

– This aerial view of a controlled burn

– Lenticular clouds over Mt. Fuji

– Strength, support, and excellence

– For the reluctantly fast

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– We Finally Have 2025’s “Imagine” Video

– Interest in Tarot and Oracle Decks Is on the Rise—This May Be Why

– He Told His Wife She Needs to Grow Up. Was He Wrong?

– Scientists Learned How to Trick Our Eyes Into Seeing an Entirely New Color

– This Vegan Ceviche Recipe Swaps Fish for Palm Hearts

– Behold, a Genuinely Promising Sign of Alien Life

– When friendship means scheduling a dinner date four weeks out

– See how a Michigan town moved 9,100 books one by one to their new home

– Ancient funerals may have included a ritual feast on a giant bird

– 10 Actors Who Don’t Remember Filming Their Most Iconic Roles

5 VIDEOS