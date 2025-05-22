May 22, 2025 at 10:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 841

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A reconstructed 12th-century wooden castle in Germany
Caught a cute family moment
The last of a dying breed
Drinking glass created by cutting recycled bottles in half
Dad dog joke
They call it the Forbidden Doughnut
Joseph Kittinger jumped 102,800 feet in August 1960 during Project Excelsior
He’s a Disney princess now
Fun with a hidden door
Rock or steak?
Ice screw satisfaction
When cutlery is deep in thought
Rory McIlroy’s daughter sinks a long (and slow) putt
Turtle Power!
This aerial view of a controlled burn
Lenticular clouds over Mt. Fuji
Strength, support, and excellence
For the reluctantly fast
10 ARTICLES

We Finally Have 2025’s “Imagine” Video
Interest in Tarot and Oracle Decks Is on the Rise—This May Be Why
He Told His Wife She Needs to Grow Up. Was He Wrong?
Scientists Learned How to Trick Our Eyes Into Seeing an Entirely New Color
This Vegan Ceviche Recipe Swaps Fish for Palm Hearts
Behold, a Genuinely Promising Sign of Alien Life
When friendship means scheduling a dinner date four weeks out
See how a Michigan town moved 9,100 books one by one to their new home
Ancient funerals may have included a ritual feast on a giant bird
10 Actors Who Don’t Remember Filming Their Most Iconic Roles

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

