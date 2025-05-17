Camper World Customer Bought An RV, But The Water Heater Tank Broke The First Time He Added Water. Now The Company Refuses To Fix It.

Buying a brand new recreational vehicle (RV) is a major purchase, but one that will give you years of fun with the whole family.

When this TikToker made his purchase, he had a major problem, and Camper World refused to help him with it, so he turned to social media.

He starts off his video walking outside and he says, “So, I bought this brand new Springdale Keystone RV. Brand new, 2025, never been used. I bought this unit right at the end of November, going into December, and of course, I asked them, I said, ‘hey, can you please winterize this unit for me please?'”

He then shows the sticker that Camper World put on the RV that clearly says, “This Unit Has Been Winterized.”

He explains that now that it is spring and he wants to get into it, he found antifreeze in the sinks and showers, as he should.

But then a problem was discovered.

He explains, “I go to put water in it for the first time ever. That I’ve ever touched it ever. And it blew the water heater unit or the water heater tank. it blew it out because it froze.”

It sounds like they forgot to winterize the actual water heater.

He says, “So, when I called the Camping World in Colfax, North Carolina, near Winston Salem, of course, what do they say? ‘yeah, put in a warranty claim.'”

Also, apparently, Camper World denies almost all warranty claims.

He goes on to say, “Ok, 1 out of 32 warranty claims get approved out of Camper World.”

He just wants a new hot water tank put in.

So he says, “Yeah, Camper World is a complete joke. They should all get canned. Everyone should boycott Camper World.”

Even worse when you think about the fact that these RVs cost $100,000+ (sometimes a lot more) for a brand new one.

Can you imagine spending that much money, having a problem that was caused by the dealer, and them not helping you?

That is horrible customer service and I’m sure it will hurt them in the long run.

Lots of people saw this video and won’t be buying from Camper World ever again.

