Toxic Management Expected Employees To Obey Without Question, So One’s Malicious Compliance Turned The Elevator A Brilliant Shade Of Blue

Management treated us poorly This was at a department store in the 90s. We worked on the loading dock. Management treated us like children. They hired a sketchy guy, but we got along (pretty sure he was the reason we all had to take harassment classes, too).

One day there was an article in the paper. The guy had the same name, so we stuck it to the wall for him. Maybe he gets a kick out of it. So he went into the service elevator and wrote crappy remarks about us. We all got in trouble.

Their instructions to me were to “get rid of the writing.” So I found the worst color paint I could find in the store, like deep burgundy. I decided I didn’t want to look at that color every day, so I painted the inside of the elevator sky blue.

The next day, I was approached by the security guards. “Did you paint the elevator blue?!” “UH, ya.” He looks around to make sure none of the bosses are around, shakes my hand and said, “That’s the most passive aggressive thing I’ve ever seen, good job.”

The weird guy eventually got fired for hanging upside down from the railing system we used to move clothes, right in front of the visible security camera. Funny tape. I sometimes wonder if it’s still blue.

