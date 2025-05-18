A Husband And Wife Win The Lottery And Agree How To Spend The Money, But Then The Wife Completely Changes The Plan

Imagine winning the lottery. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Not every lottery winner wins the mega jackpot though.

Some lottery winners win enough to pay off their bills and have some fun, but that doesn’t mean they’ll never have to work again.

In today’s story, one couple is arguing about what to do after winning the lottery.

In the midst of their argument, the husband said something that he may or may not have meant.

Let’s see why there’s so much drama when they should be happy.

AITAH for telling my wife we either share our lotto winnings or we separate and I get half anyway? My wife and I are extremely fortunate to have won a decent amount of money from Lotto recently. It wasn’t the top prize but it was enough to pay off our (sizeable) mortgage and still have some left over for vacations. The mortgage was by far our biggest weekly cost and with that gone we could both comfortably cut our hours back at work to only school hours and spend some more time with our kids. This was always a daydream we spoke about when we bought lotto tickets. I assumed this is what we would both do.

His wife seemed to think there was a different plan.

When we got the money and paid off our house everything almost immediately turned bad. My wife started talking about how amazing it’s going to be finally not having to work anymore. I was blindsided by this. Even with the mortgage gone we would still have to work at least school hours to keep our current standard of living, and on my salary alone things would be tight.

She seemed to think it was up to her what they did with the money.

I asked if she was serious and she said of course, it was her ticket and she gets to decide. This is BS because we both bought lotto tickets before and when we moved in together we only bought one because two seemed like a waste of money. I tried to reason with her, say she could use some of the extra to take some unpaid leave here and there but she needs to keep her job. When I said “if I’m only working school hours” she absolutely flipped and started accusing me of being a gold digger and ruining this for her, how she deserved it after working so much of her life etc.

He was kind of scared.

I asked her for a pause because I was honestly afraid. She’s never been like this before. The next few days we tried to have this conversation again but she didn’t budge an inch, and when she said “well it doesn’t matter now because I’m putting in my notice at work” I lost it. I told her I’m not going through with this, if she’s not going to share the winnings which is under both of our names I’ll divorce her and get half through the house and therefore half the winnings anyway.

That didn’t help the situation.

This started another screaming match where she continued to call my a gold digger. I’m absolutely exhausted and lost. I feel like my wife has been replaced by an imposter. I would’ve preferred not winning if I knew this was going to happen.

They say that money changes people.

I guess he’s experiencing this first hand.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a sad way of thinking about it.

It’s ridiculous that she thinks she can quit her job.

This person offers some helpful suggestions.

The problem is bigger than the money.

She definitely let the money go to her head.

Time for a backup plan.

