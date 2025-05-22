Woman Bought A House And Let Her Boyfriend Move In, But She Was Furious When She Found Out His Family Thinks That He Owns The House

Sometimes men can feel insecure when the woman they love earns more than them.

While this is silly, it can lead to problems in the relationship.

What would you do if you found out your significant other lied about who owned the house where you live?

Would you let it go, or would you call them out on their lie in front of everyone?

In today’s story, one woman is furious that her boyfriend let his family believe that the house she bought is actually his house.

Now, she’s wondering if their relationship will even survive.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my boyfriends family that i bought our house, not him? This whole thing started last month or so. Me (27f), and my boyfriend (26m) who i will call Matt for privacy sake, have been together for six years now. I’m the main breadwinner, and that has always been a struggle in our relationship. I would say he is pretty insecure of earning less than me.

She found a house she loved.

About a year ago I had finally saved up enough to purchase a house in the neighborhood I really like. Up until then, me and Matt had been living in his apartment, which is cramped, and not located in a nice area. Matt has never been too bothered about moving, he likes living in his apartment, and he doesn’t mind living elsewhere, as long as doesn’t have to pay more than half. Knowing very well i could easily purchase the whole house, and it was a bargain for the area, i bit the bullet and bought it from all my own savings. When we moved in matt loved the place, and i thought everything was fine.

Fast forward to a family dinner.

Now this is the reason i am posting on reddit. Two days ago me and matt were over to his moms place for dinner. Conversation was going fine until the topic of our house was brought up.

Matt has apparently been lying to his family.

MIL mentioned how proud she was of matt for owning his own house at 26 which i was confused about, but obviously didn’t want to start anything at the dinner table. Then matts sister chimed in about how much of an achievement it was. Matt looked over at me, not saying anything. I’m not usually a petty or confrontational person, but something about the fact that i was the one who not only bought the house, but also payed majority of the bills, and matt didn’t even drop a dollar, stuck with me.

She couldn’t let it go.

So i decided to say something. I asked matt who really bought the house in front of everyone. I know, it was a petty move but honestly i was so riled up by that stage. Matt said nothing and then i announced to everyone that matt didn’t even contribute to buying the house.

Their relationship might be over.

Immediately after saying that i packed up my stuff and went home. I have been texting with matts sister i will call Kate, who seems to be on my side. Matt is staying with his mum right now, so i have the house all to myself. He hasn’t contacted me yet, and i don’t know whether its worth breaking up over a lie like this. Am i the jerk?

It was really stupid of Matt to lie to his parents about who bought the house.

He’s even more stupid if he thought she wouldn’t find out.

I wonder what else he’s lying about.

There’s bound to be something.

