Woman With Allergies Brings Her Own Food To A Careless Friend’s Dinner Party, But Her Friend Was Offended And Went Off On Her

Some people behave so out of the left field, you wonder if the problem is you.

This woman shares how she was blindsided when her friend went off on her for bringing her own food to her dinner party due to food allergies.

Now she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for bringing my own food to a dinner party because the host always serves stuff I can’t eat? So, I have a sensitive stomach and a long list of food intolerances (nothing life-threatening, just enough to make me very sick). My friend group does monthly dinners where one person hosts and cooks. I love these nights, but the host this month is known for not really caring about dietary needs.

I told her ahead of time that I’d bring my own dish just so I didn’t have to stress, and she said, “Sure, whatever.” So I showed up with my container of food, didn’t make a big deal, served myself, and joined everyone at the table. Apparently, she got offended.

After dinner, she pulled me aside and said I was “disrespectful” and “insulting her cooking,” and that if I didn’t trust her, I shouldn’t have come. I was honestly confused..I’d told her ahead of time and wasn’t dramatic about it.

A couple of mutual friends are telling me I should’ve just skipped the dinner instead of “making it weird.” But I feel like I did the most respectful thing I could. AITA?

Just because someone was offended, it doesn’t mean you did something wrong. Her friend sounds immature.

She prioritized her health and even let her friend know in advance she would be bringing her own food.

Her friend was completely out of line.

