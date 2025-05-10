May 10, 2025 at 6:47 am

‘You’re so smart, Echo!’ – Hero Dog Brought Its Owner Water After A Fire Started In Her Kitchen

by Matthew Gilligan

fire starting in a woman's kitchen

TikTok/@embracingecho

Now, this is a smart dog!

A woman named Jamie posted a video on TikTok that captured something pretty special…and the hero of the story is her service dog Echo.

woman in a kitchen with her dog

TikTok/@embracingecho

The text overlay to Jamie’s video reads, “Watch me almost burn my parents’ house to the ground.”

Jamie was cooking on the stove when suddenly, a fire broke out.

She said, “Oh, my gosh!”

a fire in a woman's kitchen

TikTok/@embracingecho

Jamie’s dog Echo noticed what was happening and retrieved a water bowl to help put out the fire.

Jamie said “Thank you” and finally put the fire out.

Echo also grabbed a water bottle out of the refrigerator.

Jamie said, “You’re so smart, Echo!”

Impressive!

dog in a kitchen

TikTok/@embracingecho

Here’s the video.

@embracingecho

I swear I don’t remember standing there so long staring at it smoking 😂 #HeroicPup #FireRescue #BraveGirl #ServiceDog #FamilyFirst

♬ original sound – missmiscellaneous

Check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.23.27 AM You’re so smart, Echo! Hero Dog Brought Its Owner Water After A Fire Started In Her Kitchen

Another individual made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.23.59 AM You’re so smart, Echo! Hero Dog Brought Its Owner Water After A Fire Started In Her Kitchen

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.24.22 AM You’re so smart, Echo! Hero Dog Brought Its Owner Water After A Fire Started In Her Kitchen

Once again…we really don’t deserve dogs.

