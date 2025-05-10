‘You’re so smart, Echo!’ – Hero Dog Brought Its Owner Water After A Fire Started In Her Kitchen

Now, this is a smart dog!

A woman named Jamie posted a video on TikTok that captured something pretty special…and the hero of the story is her service dog Echo.

The text overlay to Jamie’s video reads, “Watch me almost burn my parents’ house to the ground.”

Jamie was cooking on the stove when suddenly, a fire broke out.

She said, “Oh, my gosh!”

Jamie’s dog Echo noticed what was happening and retrieved a water bowl to help put out the fire.

Jamie said “Thank you” and finally put the fire out.

Echo also grabbed a water bottle out of the refrigerator.

Jamie said, “You’re so smart, Echo!”

Impressive!

Here’s the video.

Check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer was shocked.

Another individual made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Once again…we really don’t deserve dogs.

