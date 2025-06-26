A Friendly Work Relationship Turned Into Something Uncomfortable, So She Took Action When Her Boundaries Were Ignored

Navigating coworker dynamics can be tricky, especially when someone mistakes friendliness for something deeper.

AITA for reporting my coworker for showing up at my apartment uninvited, even though she said she was just checking on me? I (27F) work in a small office and get along fine with everyone, but I mostly keep to myself. There’s one coworker I used to grab lunch with now and then, but we were never super close.

A couple months ago, I started dating someone new, and I guess she noticed I seemed happier or was dressing differently, because she started making weird comments about me ditching her and calling herself my work wife.

I just laughed it off, but it made me a little uncomfortable.

Then I got sick and was out of work for a few days, and she straight-up showed up at my apartment. I never gave her my address. She said she brought soup and was just worried, but it felt like a huge invasion of privacy. I told her later that it wasn’t okay, and she acted offended.

A few days later, I found out she went to HR first saying I was being cold and distant, so I told them what actually happened. Now some coworkers think I was too harsh and that I overreacted. I really don’t think I did, but AITA?

