A Waitress Tried To Discreetly Tell A Customer That His Credit Card Was Declined, But He Didn’t Take It Very Well

It’s always a bummer when you try to do someone a solid to save them from being embarrassed…and the whole thing blows up in your face!

That’s what happened to a waitress, and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about what went down in the restaurant where she works.

The waitress said that, if a customer’s card is declined, she does her best to avoid embarrassing anyone by writing a note and giving it to the customer in the bill book so they can read it.

She then takes a lap around the restaurant so the customer can get another card to pay with by the time she stops back by.

She told viewers, “In this day and age, there are so many reasons why someone’s card would be declined. It’s not like back in the day when if your card got declined, it automatically meant you just didn’t have any money in the bank.”

The woman added, “I’ve had many people over the years thank me for being discreet. It’s typically been people who were either on a date or were part of a larger group.”

But, apparently, not everyone appreciates her efforts…

She explained that things didn’t go well with one particular customer she tried her method with.

The waitress said, “I don’t think he was a very nice person, like in life. The energy coming off of him and the way that he talked to me from the moment he sat down was all very negative.”

She noticed that the woman who was on a date with the man put down her card to pay for the meal, but it was declined.

The TikTokker followed her routine to try to make sure no one got embarrassed, but things didn’t go as planned.

The customer threw the bill book at the waitress and asked why she couldn’t wait for him to get another card to pay. The man also accused the waitress of trying to embarrass him on purpose.

The server thought her friends would be on her side, but she told viewers that some of them told her it was “childish” to handle the situation this way.

She asked viewers, “Would you consider me putting a note in the book to be rude or childish or disrespectful?”

Well, she was only trying to do the right thing…

