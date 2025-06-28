Accountant Noticed That There Was A Problem With An Invoice, So She Had The Project Manager Sign It To Make Sure He Was Responsible For Any Backlash

Imagine working with a coworker who is either doing something underhanded or not very bright. Either way, if they don’t seem to acknowledge the problem you clearly point out to them, would you follow through with what they say, or would you make sure to protect your own job?

In today’s story, one accountant finds herself in this position when she notices a problem with an invoice.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You want to loose $100? Alright, sign here. I work in accounting and my assistant is out on this particular day so I’m working on invoicing. While doing invoicing, I come across a work order that has a higher expense amount than invoice amount. Realizing we will be losing $100 on the job instead of at least breaking even, I decide to question the project manager (Chad) about it. Me- hey, I noticed this job has an anomaly. Can you explain it to me? Chad- What are you talking about?

Chad claims there isn’t a problem.

Me- See the expenses? They reach a higher total than the amount you want me to bill for. I want to see if that was a mistake or Chad- No! It’s right. Me- if that’s right, we’re going to lose money on this job. You won’t get commission and Chad- I’m telling you it’s right. (Chad then rips the papers from my hand.) See, we charge a 20% markup right here. (He points to the wrong spot and has the audacity to look smug.) See, it’s fine.

She tried to explain again.

Me- (I calmly take the papers back and show him to two amounts side by side) I see that, but you didn’t account for that over here for the billing amount. The total billing amount is less than that. Chad- Look, it’s right and I don’t have time to explain it to you. Just do it and stop bothering me. Me- no problem, can you just initial here so when our boss asks me why this job is invoiced so low, I can Chad- sure fine, whatever. (Signs his name next the billing amount) now get out of my space

The boss noticed the problem.

I go back to my office and invoice the too low amount. I sent it off, fully knowing this was going to backfire, and kept all backups and copies handy for when it did. Next Monday, I have the boss in my office. The invoice in question is in his hand. Boss- hey, you did this invoice wrong. (Shows me the invoice) Me- actually, if you’ll look at the backup, Chad told me that was the invoice amount. (I show him where Chad signed off)

The boss is getting to the bottom of this.

Boss- I’ll be right back He left my office. Roughly an hour later, I get called in to the boss’ office. Chad is there, looking uncomfortable, and my boss is on the phone. He waved me inside and I sat down. Boss- alright. We’re all here. Now, TandyAngie, please explain this to me. Me- I noticed that the expenses on this invoice were higher than the billing amount. Chad told me that the numbers were fine, and to just do the invoice.

This doesn’t sound good.

Boss- hear that Tex? (Tex is the sub contractor we used on this job) Tex- yup. So what are we gonna do? Boss- only thing to do is fire them. They’re either incompetent or cheating us. Either way, it’s bad for business I am now very concerned for my job, but I sit silently. I know I don’t have the whole story yet.

Now Chad is worried.

Tex- I recon you’re right. Good luck. And don’t worry about the park job. I got an opening up tomorrow I can squeeze in. Boss- thanks Tex. He hangs up the phone and turns to Chad. Chad has gone from nervous to mad. Chad- it’s not my fault she can’t do her job!

Chad couldn’t talk his way out of this one!

Boss- you signed your name right next to the wrong amount. Now you’re either working with someone in accounting over in Tex’s company to steal from me, or you’re too stupid to work here. Which is it? Chad stands, as does my boss. I stood as well, not liking being the only person sitting. Chad says nothing. Boss- you’re fired. Get your computer and leave. (Boss turns to me) Go ahead and fill out the paperwork for his leave. Make sure to add that he attempted to embezzle money. I nod and leave. Chad stays there.

Bye, bye, Chad!

As soon as I leave, the office explodes in screaming. I stayed in my office, doing the paperwork my boss asked me to fill out. I saw Chad leave later with his stuff thrown haphazardly into his bag. That was the last time I saw Chad. A friend saw him working at a cash register at a buffet place about a month later.

Here’s what was really going on.

Turns out, both my boss and Tex had agreed to lower their markups for the job so the invoice number was STILL too high (not too low), but I didn’t know that until after the fact when my boss had me redo the paperwork for the entire job. Someone from accounting in Tex’s company had altered the invoice sent to Chad, and they were planning on splitting the difference after we paid the altered bill.

Lying will lose you a job.

