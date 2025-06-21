Epileptic Employee Has A Seizure At Work, But The Customers Are So Rude That They Want The Other Employees To Literally Step Over Her To Get What They Need

A little compassion and understanding can go a long way, and some people, like the rude customers in this story, really need to work on that.

Imagine waiting in line to buy something when the cashier has a seizure. Would you run to get help, or would you demand that another employee gets you what you need right away?

Let’s read the whole story to see how the customers and coworkers react when faced with this situation.

She’s having a seizure? Can you still ring me up? Not much back story. As you can probably guess from the title, I’m epileptic and have seizures. Thankfully, my store was actually super understanding of my disability and did everything to help me. This is a mixture of what I remember, and what I was told by my managers what happened. There is only 1 register in the store where you can get cigarettes/lighters/certain more expensive liquor etc. And I happened to be the one working that register. Everything was going completely fine with the usual customer banter when an aura hit me and hit me hard.

She knew she was going to have a seizure.

For those of you that are unfamiliar, an aura is kind of a warning sign before a seizure that only you can feel, but can do nothing about. It could be a funny smell, hallucinations, the feeling of slipping out of reality, a number of different things. Anyway, for me, this time, it was the feeling that everything was moving in slow motion. Last thing I remember was scanning a box of golf balls and the customer requesting Marlboro gold, Then feeling frozen in place (which apparently I actually was)

Some customers were more understanding than others.

I heard this right before I blacked out. Guy: Hello? HELLO!?! HEEEEEELLLOOOOOO!?! WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU? I SAID I WANTED A BOX OF MARLBORO GOLD! ARE YOU EVEN LISTENING TO ME?? I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS! MARLBORO GOLD! DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT IS?? ARE YOU AN IDIOT? Aaaaaand then I was gone. I woke up on the floor surrounded by my managers. (One customer was awesome enough to go run and get help.)

Actually, most customers were pretty rude.

From what I understand, the whole time I was on the floor having a seizure, the customers in line were watching this and actually complaining to the managers helping me about how I must be on drugs and they still expected to be rung up, despite them trying to explain I was having a seizure. They were telling the managers to “just step over me” to get their smokes and lighters for them and get to the register, then causing a huge scene when they were refused. They said they actually had to radio security to come and shoo people away.

She really doesn’t understand how people can be so rude.

It just blows my mind that people can act this way. Look, I’m sorry I’m having a seizure and can’t get your cigarettes for you, but I don’t exactly have any control over this. I think you’ll survive without your smokes and lighters for a few more minutes. Makes me sad this is the world we live in sometimes.

Those customers really should’ve been more understanding.

