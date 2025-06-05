Her Best Friend Kept Coming Over To Her House Unannounced, So This Teenage Girl Is Planning To Set Clear Boundaries

True friendship doesn’t require seeing each other every day.

This teenage girl is juggling home renovations and final exams. This is why she isn’t too open to accepting visitors at the moment.

However, her best friend who is on the spectrum keeps showing up unannounced.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s wrong to set firmer limits.

WIBTA for asking my friend to stop coming over? I (16F) live down the street from my best friend (16F). My parents both have stable jobs. They have saved enough to recently renovate the kitchen and bathroom. We are still mid-construction, so we don’t have too much to eat and drink and do.

In addition, I’ve been prepping for end of year exams recently. My best friend will text me, but I won’t respond because I’m studying and don’t see the text. But she will come over anyway and stays for a few hours, aby the time she leaves, I’m too tired to study and do schoolwork.

She’s also constantly asking if I have food to eat (I don’t, mid-construction and stuff). It’s getting really annoying. I’ve asked her to text me before she comes over. She does, but then she doesn’t wait for a response.

She also often comes not having had dinner, so we have to feed her, even if my family and I have been eating instant ramen or bread for the last few weeks.

She is on the spectrum, so maybe it’s on me, but I feel like I’ve clearly communicated my boundaries, and she’s just kind of inviting herself over. So, WIBTA if I asked her to stop coming over unless I respond to her texts?

As long as she says it in a nice way, that seems like a reasonable boundary. She could explain that she needs time to study.

You can’t expect kids on the spectrum to fully understand how to respect boundaries.

