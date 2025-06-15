Her Boyfriend Keeps Dragging His Feet About A Vacation, So Now This Woman Just Wants To Go Alone

This kind of stuff drives me nuts…

I’m talking about people who are so wishy-washy about EVERYTHING that they can never make a decision about ANYTHING.

That’s what this woman is going through with her boyfriend and she wants to know if she’d be wrong for going on a trip without him.

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for uninviting my BF on a planned trip weekend getaway? “I (45f) have been dating my BF (44m) for 2 yrs. About a month & half ago I was able to get this Friday off to have a 4 day weekend with the holiday on Monday. I asked my BF if he’d like to go on a weekend getaway with me & he said yes, he thought it would be fun. So I started planning the entire trip.

She’s very busy!

I have 2 children under the age of 10, and 3 indoor animals and work full time outside my home. My BF has no children, works from home & because of the type of work, he can take his work with him & work from anywhere. He has one pet and lives alone. About 3 weeks before the trip I asked again if he still wanted to go so I could finalize/book/pay for hotel, childcare, boarding for my animals & make reservations for a few activities/dining. He said he wasn’t sure because he was worried about the stress of leaving his pet in boarding for 4 days & he had a lot of work to do with some deadlines coming up & he needed a few more days to think about it.

Whatever you say…

I said that’s fine, but I still wanted to go & at that point started to plan the trip as a solo trip, but kept a few activities together on the back burner. He asked if he still decided to go if later if that would be ok. I said ok & looked at a few date type activities & sent him a few things I thought he’d enjoy but I still kept my solo plans bc he never confirmed he was going. A week before the trip, same story he wasn’t sure about leaving his animal for 4 days but again said he’d let me know. At this point I was a little irritated because I’m basically trying to plan 2 different trips based on if he comes or not.

It’s now less than 2 days before the trip & he said he wants to ask me questions about the trip before he decides if he’s coming.

She’s over it!

At this point I’m just done & don’t want him to come. I’ve made a plans for things I want to do & don’t want to change them if he comes. I’ve put all the money, effort, time into this trip for him to just end up tagging along at the last minute is going to **** me off even more. AITA if I tell him now I don’t want him to come?”

She needs to leave this guy behind in the dust!

Maybe in more ways than one.

