Her Coworker Held The Door Open For Her While It Was Raining, But When She Told Him He Didn’t Have To Wait For Her, He Was Offended

Chivalry is not dead. According to this story, it’s even defiant.

A woman shares that a coworker held the door open for her, but when she told him he didn’t have to, he was offended.

Now she’s wondering if she was rude to him.

Read the story and see how things panned out.

AITA? I told a man he didn’t need to hold open the door for me and he got mad. Not sure if I was rude? I didn’t think I was. A coworker who I suspect has a crush on me (so I’ve slightly distanced myself) was holding open the door to work in the morning while it was raining outside.

It seemed like a kind gesture, but she didn’t think it was necessary.

I was pretty far away so I said “you don’t need to wait for me!” And he said “what??” And I repeated myself.

He then says “Fine! I was just trying to be nice!” And went inside.

She thought he was joking, but now things seem different.

He said it angrily but I assumed he was joking because I didn’t think I did anything wrong. I just didn’t want him to stand in the rain for me. When I get inside he gives me a scowl and avoids me the whole day. I no longer think he was joking. Did I do something socially rude? Is it rude to tell someone that? Are you supposed to just let people hold open doors for you? AITA?

At the end of the day, he misunderstood things.

