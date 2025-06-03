His Competitive Friend Spent $100 And Leveled Up His Character Just To One-Up Him, But He Feels Betrayed And Doesn’t Want To Play Anymore

Having a friend to play video games with is usually lighthearted fun, even when you’re playing an intense game.

But things took a turn when this man’s friend decided to level up his own character behind his back, just to be stronger than him.

Well, it ruined the fun for him, so he refused to play again.

Now he’s wondering if he is taking the situation too seriously.

Read the story and see how things unfolded.

AITA for refusing to play a game with him after he drops $100 on “in game” purchases? Me and my friend, both male and a little over 21, decided to start playing this MMO that we randomly found. We played well over 4 hours of the game and my friend really enjoyed it, so he decided to purchase $100 worth of cosmetics and story expansions. I personally enjoyed it, but not to that extent. I dropped $20 but that’s it. We played until we ultimately reached level 40 and my friend decided to hop off to sleep. Before calling it a night he messages me and I Quote “Try not to level too far. We’re gonna level the hell out of tomorrow”.

It was his understanding that they were going to level up together the next day.

After reading that, I decided not to do content that would level me too quickly. I spent the next 3 hours doing low-level dungeons and helping other players because that’s the sort of thing I enjoy. I called it a night and went to sleep soon after. I woke up the next morning 8 hours later and saw him online playing the game and thought nothing of it, probably sorting out purchases and items or something.

Nope. His friend essentially betrayed him. And it wasn’t subtle.

But when I hopped on, I saw his level and immediately got sick and alt-f4’ed. He was level 96, about 55 levels above where I was. I got really upset and started to chew him out over the call. All he could say was “I felt like you were dealing more damage than me so I decided to get stronger, and leveling was a byproduct”.

His friend kept doubling down and ignoring how he felt.

I referred to the text last night that he sent and all he said was, “You didn’t need to get stronger, I did!” I stopped talking to him up to this morning, which is a couple of days after the incident. He asked me again if I want to hop on, I refused. He called me a baby and said I was wasting his $100 he spent on the game and I should at least help him get his money’s worth.

But to him, it just wasn’t fun anymore.

I told him I’m never touching that game again, and if I did it wouldn’t be with him. I wouldn’t be this upset if the game had level scaling where the monster scaled with each party member’s level, they don’t however. If I hopped on, we’d only be able to play dungeons at my level and he’d decimate everything in his path. “Just ask him to let you get kills so you can level,” knowing him he’d do that until he got bored and would say “It’s taking too long”, and kill everything anyways. AITA?

I wonder if he went to the gym and became very buff, if his friend would try to convince him to stop and then use steroids, too.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

He was just having fun with a friend, while his friend was being sneaky and one-upping him.

Who needs enemies?

